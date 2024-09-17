Rohit Sharma's Clear Directive for KL Rahul's Test Revival

KL Rahul's Test career has been a mix of brilliance and inconsistency, but Indian captain Rohit Sharma is confident that a 'clear message' will aid in revitalizing his performance. Sharma emphasized the importance of consistency and support to harness Rahul's talent.

Rahul demonstrated his potential with a hundred in South Africa and a strong 86 against England recently. Despite a previous two-year slump, Sharma is optimistic as Rahul prepares to start in the first Test against Bangladesh.

Rohit stressed the need for clear communication and believes Rahul's ability to handle both spin and pace makes him invaluable. As Rahul refines his skills in the nets, all eyes are on him to seize this opportunity and cement his place in the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)