Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Clear Directive for KL Rahul's Test Revival

KL Rahul's Test career has seen fluctuating fortunes, but skipper Rohit Sharma's 'clear message' aims to bring out his best. After showing great promise with a century against South Africa and an 86 against England, Rahul is set to start in the first Test against Bangladesh. Rohit believes in Rahul's ability and wants him to play all matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:57 IST
Rohit Sharma's Clear Directive for KL Rahul's Test Revival
KL Rahul
  • Country:
  • India

KL Rahul's Test career has been a mix of brilliance and inconsistency, but Indian captain Rohit Sharma is confident that a 'clear message' will aid in revitalizing his performance. Sharma emphasized the importance of consistency and support to harness Rahul's talent.

Rahul demonstrated his potential with a hundred in South Africa and a strong 86 against England recently. Despite a previous two-year slump, Sharma is optimistic as Rahul prepares to start in the first Test against Bangladesh.

Rohit stressed the need for clear communication and believes Rahul's ability to handle both spin and pace makes him invaluable. As Rahul refines his skills in the nets, all eyes are on him to seize this opportunity and cement his place in the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024