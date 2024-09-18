Ricky Ponting Takes Helm of Punjab Kings

Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting has been named the new head coach of the IPL franchise Punjab Kings, succeeding Trevor Bayliss. Ponting, who previously served as head coach for Delhi Capitals, is expected to bring his wealth of experience to the under-performing team.

'We are delighted to have Ricky on to guide and build our team for the next four seasons. His experience is crucial to help us develop a squad to deliver on-field success,' stated franchise CEO Satish Menon. An inside source revealed that Ponting will also have a say on the rest of the coaching staff.

Under Ponting's stewardship, Delhi Capitals emerged as formidable contenders, reaching the final in 2020. Punjab Kings, who have not won the title since the league's inception in 2008, hope that Ponting can lead them to their first IPL victory. In a team statement, Ponting promised to introduce a different playing style and expressed eagerness to align with the franchise's vision. 'We all want to repay the fans who have stayed with the franchise over the years and we promise that they will see a much different Punjab Kings going forward,' Ponting said.

Bayliss, who led Punjab for the past two seasons, failed to achieve significant success similar to his predecessor, Anil Kumble. Despite a strong roster including players like Arshdeep Singh and Jonny Bairstow, Punjab Kings have struggled and finished ninth this year. Ponting's challenge will be to turn their fortunes around.

(With inputs from agencies.)