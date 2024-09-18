Left Menu

Anthony Martial Joins AEK Athens After Leaving Manchester United

Anthony Martial, formerly of Manchester United, is joining AEK Athens on a free transfer. The 28-year-old forward will earn 2.5 million pounds per season, making him one of the highest earners at the Greek top-flight club. Martial has a notable track record, including a Europa League and FA Cup win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:30 IST
Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial, who left Manchester United in June after nine years at the club, is set to join AEK Athens, with the Greek top-flight club announcing that the former France forward will arrive later on Wednesday to finalize the transfer.

British media reported that the 28-year-old has agreed to sign for the 13-time Greek champions on a free transfer, earning 2.5 million pounds ($3.30 million) per season, making him one of AEK's highest earners. In an Instagram post, AEK welcomed Martial, who has won both the Europa League and an FA Cup during his time at United, where he scored 63 Premier League goals in 209 appearances.

AEK, currently leading the Super League Greece with 10 points from four matches, also signed former Tottenham Hotspur and Sevilla midfielder Erik Lamela this summer. They are set to visit Kallithea on Sunday. ($1 = 0.7571 pounds)

(With inputs from agencies.)

