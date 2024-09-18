Left Menu

Sumod Damodar Elected to ICC's Chief Executives' Committee

Sumod Damodar of the Botswana Cricket Association has been elected to the International Cricket Council's Chief Executives' Committee, replacing Mubashshir Usmani. This decision occurred during the ICC Annual Conference 2024, resulting in Damodar serving until the end of the 2025 conference. He joins Rashpal Bajwa and Umair Butt on the committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:39 IST
Sumod Damodar Elected to ICC's Chief Executives' Committee
Sumod Damodar from the Botswana Cricket Association has secured a spot on the International Cricket Council's Chief Executives' Committee (CEC) after winning a secret ballot against the United Arab Emirates' Mubashshir Usmani.

This election was necessitated by Usmani's inability to hold both his positions following the ICC Associate Member Directors election during the ICC Annual Conference 2024.

Damodar will serve on the CEC until the conclusion of the ICC Annual Conference 2025, alongside current members Rashpal Bajwa from Cricket Canada and Umair Butt of the Danish Cricket Association, who were both elected last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

