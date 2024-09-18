Sumod Damodar Elected to ICC's Chief Executives' Committee

Sumod Damodar from the Botswana Cricket Association has secured a spot on the International Cricket Council's Chief Executives' Committee (CEC) after winning a secret ballot against the United Arab Emirates' Mubashshir Usmani.

This election was necessitated by Usmani's inability to hold both his positions following the ICC Associate Member Directors election during the ICC Annual Conference 2024.

Damodar will serve on the CEC until the conclusion of the ICC Annual Conference 2025, alongside current members Rashpal Bajwa from Cricket Canada and Umair Butt of the Danish Cricket Association, who were both elected last year.

