PSV Eindhoven Signs Ivan Perisic Until Season's End

PSV Eindhoven has secured the services of Croatian international Ivan Perisic until the end of the season, the Eredivisie club announced on Wednesday. Perisic, 35, joins as a free agent after his contract with Croatian club Hajduk Split was terminated in August.

Perisic initially joined his boyhood club Hajduk on loan in January, with a subsequent agreement to make the transfer permanent following the expiration of his contract with Tottenham Hotspur in June. The winger, who has also played for Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund, joined Spurs in 2022 and notched up 50 appearances over two seasons. Notably, he won the Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2020 on loan from Inter.

With an impressive record of winning league titles and domestic cups in both Germany and Italy, Perisic has also been a key figure for the Croatian national team, scoring 33 goals in 136 appearances, including the 2018 World Cup final. While PSV suffered a 3-1 defeat to Juventus in their recent Champions League opener, they currently lead the Eredivisie standings with 15 points from five games, ahead of their match against Fortuna Sittard on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)