Essex Fined £100,000 for Racism at County Club

Essex County Cricket Club has been fined £100,000 ($132,190) after admitting to a charge of racism that went unaddressed between 2001 and 2010, according to England's Cricket Regulator on Wednesday.

The charge was brought in June after an independent investigation by the Cricket Regulator. A Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) panel subsequently held a sanctions hearing and revealed its decision.

The CDC panel reprimanded Essex and suspended £50,000 of the fine for two years. Essex's chair Anu Mohindru expressed regret over past events, emphasizing the club's commitment to inclusivity and the ECB's goals.

