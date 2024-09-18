Left Menu

Essex Fined £100,000 for Racism at County Club

Essex County Cricket Club has been fined £100,000 for failing to address racism between 2001 and 2010. The Cricket Discipline Commission conducted a hearing and imposed the fine, with £50,000 suspended. Essex has admitted to the charge and is now committed to tackling discrimination and promoting inclusivity in cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:20 IST
Essex County Cricket Club has been fined £100,000 ($132,190) after admitting to a charge of racism that went unaddressed between 2001 and 2010, according to England's Cricket Regulator on Wednesday.

The charge was brought in June after an independent investigation by the Cricket Regulator. A Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) panel subsequently held a sanctions hearing and revealed its decision.

The CDC panel reprimanded Essex and suspended £50,000 of the fine for two years. Essex's chair Anu Mohindru expressed regret over past events, emphasizing the club's commitment to inclusivity and the ECB's goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

