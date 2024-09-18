Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir Praises India's Test Cricket Focus Ahead of Bangladesh Series

Ahead of the Test series against Bangladesh, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir emphasized the importance of Test cricket. India leads the WTC standings, and the squad, including stars like Kohli and Ashwin, is prepared for upcoming matches starting September 19 in Chennai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 23:43 IST
Team India. (Picture: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Just before the much-anticipated Test series against Bangladesh, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir underscored the significance of the long-format game. The two-match Test series, set to begin on September 19 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, sees India leading the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with a 68.52 point percentage.

In an interview with Jio Cinema, Gambhir praised key players such as Ashwin, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja for their commitment to Test cricket. According to Gambhir, these players are setting a valuable example for the younger generation by prioritizing red-ball cricket over other formats. He emphasized that maintaining this mindset is crucial for the continued success of Indian cricket.

Gambhir also highlighted Virat Kohli's preparation for the Bangladesh series, noting that Kohli's insatiable hunger to be the world's best is vital. Kohli's rigorous training regimen in the nets and gym reflects his unstoppable drive to excel, a trait that Gambhir believes is essential for the future trajectory of Indian cricket. The second Test between India and Bangladesh will take place in Kanpur from September 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

