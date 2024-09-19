Left Menu

Brennan Johnson's Stoppage-Time Strike Saves Tottenham in League Cup Thriller

In a dramatic League Cup match, Brennan Johnson scored a late winner to secure Tottenham's place in the last 16 against Coventry City. Tottenham was losing 1-0 until substitute Djed Spence equalized in the 87th minute. Manager Ange Postecoglou was relieved as Tottenham turned the match around for a 2-1 victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coventry | Updated: 19-09-2024 02:44 IST
In a tense League Cup match, Brennan Johnson clinched a stoppage-time winner, keeping Tottenham's cup hopes alive against second-tier Coventry City. Coventry was leading 1-0 at the 87-minute mark, and looking dominant, before Djed Spence equalized for Tottenham.

Johnson, replacing the injured Wilson Odobert in the 17th minute, scored five minutes later to seal a dramatic 2-1 win. The result was a significant relief for manager Ange Postecoglou, who had previously claimed he always won a trophy in his second season at any club.

Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion edged out Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 in another gripping third-round fixture. The remaining matches, including Liverpool vs. West Ham United, will be played next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

