Tottenham's Dramatic Comeback: Johnson's Stoppage-Time Goal Secures Victory
Brennan Johnson scored a last-minute goal as Tottenham clinched a 2-1 win over Coventry City to reach the League Cup's last 16. Coventry led until late goals from Djed Spence and Johnson turned the game around. The victory relieved Spurs' manager Ange Postecoglou after recent league defeats.
Tottenham Hotspur narrowly escaped an upset against second-tier Coventry City with a 2-1 win in the League Cup. Brennan Johnson's stoppage-time goal secured the victory after Djed Spence equalized minutes earlier.
The game seemed to be in Coventry's hands as they led 1-0 until the 87th minute. Johnson, coming on as an early substitute, fired the decisive goal past Ben Wilson in the dying moments.
Manager Ange Postecoglou expressed relief over the result, which came after a string of league defeats, highlighting the team's need for a 'bit of spirit' and praising Coventry's performance.
