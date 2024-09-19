The All Blacks Revamp Line-up for Crucial Bledisloe Cup Test

The All Blacks have revamped their team for the Rugby Championship test against the Wallabies, doubling as the first of two Bledisloe Cup tests. Beauden Barrett reclaims the starting fullback role as the All Blacks look to recover from consecutive losses to the Springboks.

The reshuffle sees Will Jordan moving to the right wing, while Caleb Clarke is back on the left wing after injury. Coach Scott Robertson maintains the changes were necessary for a balanced team. Ethan de Groot also returns from injury to join the front row with Codie Taylor and Tyrel Lomax.

Despite changes, New Zealand is poised to dominate, given their strong record against Australia, who last held the Bledisloe Cup in 2002. Robertson remains confident in his experienced squad, aiming for a classic showdown against their Australian rivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)