Arsenal Captain Martin Odegaard Faces Significant Ankle Injury

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has suffered a significant ankle ligament injury, confirmed by manager Mikel Arteta. The injury, sustained during international play for Norway, will sideline Odegaard for an uncertain period. His absence poses a challenge for Arsenal as they face crucial matches in the Champions League and Premier League.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has sustained "significant" ankle ligament damage that will keep him out of action for "a while," manager Mikel Arteta said.

The midfielder was injured while playing for Norway this month, and subsequent scans have confirmed the extent of the damage.

"It's something quite significant, so we are going to lose him for a while. Hopefully not months," Arteta stated.

Arsenal faces Atalanta in the Champions League on Thursday and Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, making Odegaard's absence significantly felt. The midfielder has been a key figure for Arsenal, finishing runner-up to City in each of the last two seasons.

"He's our captain, one of our biggest and most consistent players in the last two or three seasons," Arteta added. "Our identity is related to his way of playing and his way of behaving. It's a great test for the team to show a different face and for other players and options to prove effective."

