Goal Drought Hits Unusually Quiet Champions League Night

The Champions League experienced an uncharacteristically low-scoring round on Wednesday, highlighted by 0-0 draws between Manchester City and Inter Milan, and Bologna and Shakhtar Donetsk. In total, only 13 goals were netted across six games, a stark contrast to the 28 goals scored in Tuesday's fixtures.

Paris Saint-Germain secured a late 1-0 victory over Girona thanks to a critical error by the Spanish debutant's goalkeeper, Paulo Gazzaniga. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund managed a 3-0 win against Club Brugge with a flurry of goals from substitutes in the match's dying minutes.

Sparta Prague shone in their return to the Champions League after 19 years, defeating Salzburg 3-0. Other notable performances included Celtic's 5-1 win over Slovan Bratislava and the enduring defensive prowess of Borussia Dortmund, who maintained another clean sheet.

