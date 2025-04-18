US to Withdraw 600 Troops from Syria Amid Renewed Instability

The United States is planning to withdraw approximately 600 troops from Syria, a move that will leave less than 1,000 American forces in the country. This decision comes as part of an ongoing strategy to collaborate with Kurdish allies to combat the Islamic State and act as a buffer against Turkey's influence.

A US official, speaking anonymously, confirmed the withdrawal details. The US had initially increased its troop presence to over 2,000 in response to events following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks in Israel. Since then, Iranian-backed militants have posed a continuous threat, culminating in the deaths of three US soldiers in Jordan in early 2024.

Despite Syrians returning home after President Assad fled in December 2024, instability persists, with growing threats from the Islamic State and Iranian-backed militias. The withdrawal of these troops, first reported by The New York Times, is set to return US force levels to numbers maintained for several years prior to recent escalations.

