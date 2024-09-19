Former Sri Lankan Cricketer Dulip Samaraweera Banned for 20 Years

Former Sri Lankan Test cricketer Dulip Samaraweera has been banned from cricket for 20 years by the country's board after being found guilty of breaching the code of conduct during his tenure as Victoria's women's team coach.

Samaraweera played seven Tests and five ODIs for Sri Lanka and joined Cricket Victoria as a batting coach in 2008. He was banned after an investigation by Cricket Australia's Integrity Department found him in serious breach of the CA's Code of Conduct.

The ban has been backed by Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins, who commended the victim for her courage in speaking up, and the Australian Cricketers' Association has also supported the verdict.

