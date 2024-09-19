Left Menu

Former Sri Lankan Cricketer Dulip Samaraweera Banned for 20 Years

Former Sri Lankan Test cricketer Dulip Samaraweera has been banned for 20 years following an investigation by Cricket Australia's Integrity Department. Samaraweera, who was coaching Victoria's women's team, was found in serious breach of the CA's Code of Conduct for reprehensible behavior. Cricket Victoria CEO supported the ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 19-09-2024 12:26 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 12:26 IST
Former Sri Lankan Cricketer Dulip Samaraweera Banned for 20 Years
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former Sri Lankan Test cricketer Dulip Samaraweera has been banned from cricket for 20 years by the country's board after being found guilty of breaching the code of conduct during his tenure as Victoria's women's team coach.

Samaraweera played seven Tests and five ODIs for Sri Lanka and joined Cricket Victoria as a batting coach in 2008. He was banned after an investigation by Cricket Australia's Integrity Department found him in serious breach of the CA's Code of Conduct.

The ban has been backed by Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins, who commended the victim for her courage in speaking up, and the Australian Cricketers' Association has also supported the verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024