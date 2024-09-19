Top Sports Headlines: Hall of Fame Nominees, Visa Issues, MLB Updates

Giants quarterback Eli Manning and running back Marshawn Lynch are among the prominent nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025, joined by kicker Adam Vinatieri, defensive end Terrell Suggs, and late wide receiver Demaryius Thomas.

The U.S. Travel Association has highlighted potential visa issues for international visitors planning to attend the FIFA World Cup in 2026, citing long processing times as a major challenge.

The St. Louis Cardinals have placed right-hander Lance Lynn on the 15-day injured list, effectively ending his season, and have called up right-hander Michael McGreevy from Triple-A Memphis in his place.

