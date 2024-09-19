Left Menu

Yashasvi Jaiswal Shines Amidst India's Struggles on Opening Day of Chennai Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a half-century, but India stumbled to 176 for six at tea on the first day of the Chennai Test against Bangladesh. Despite a decent start, India lost crucial wickets post-lunch, with Ashwin and Jadeja leading the recovery. Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud impressed with a three-wicket burst.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:27 IST
On Thursday in Chennai, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a half-century, but India found themselves in a precarious position at 176 for six at tea on the first day of the Test match. After adding crucial runs with Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, Jaiswal's efforts couldn't prevent a middle-order collapse post-lunch.

India struggled early on, losing three wickets in quick succession. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten with a partnership of 32, aiming to push India's total beyond 200 runs. Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud, with a remarkable three-wicket haul, was instrumental in unsettling the hosts.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto's decision to field first paid off, with Bangladesh bowlers leveraging the morning conditions. India's Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli fell cheaply, but Jaiswal's elegant strokes provided some resistance. Pant's return to Test cricket saw a brisk 39 runs before falling to Mahmud after lunch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

