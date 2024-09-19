Indian Wrestler Sangram Singh to Make Historic MMA Debut in Georgia

Internationally acclaimed wrestler Sangram Singh is poised for a historic Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) debut at the European University in Tbilisi, Georgia. Singh, the Commonwealth Heavyweight Wrestling Championship gold medalist, will become the first Indian male wrestler to compete on the main fight card of the Global Martial Arts Association (GAMA) championship.

The anticipation for this milestone event is palpable, with more than 6000 seats already sold for the India vs Pakistan match, ensuring a sell-out crowd at the prestigious European University. Singh will compete in the 93 kg category against Pakistan's Ali Raza Nasir, adding another layer of excitement to the event.

Addressing his preparations, Singh shared his enthusiasm and nerves for his inaugural MMA fight. 'I believe that every bit of preparation counts. I want to be in the best possible shape for this fight,' he said. Singh is not just focused on winning; he aims to earn respect and make his debut memorable. He also highlighted the significance of representing India on such a prominent platform, seeing it as an opportunity to inspire youth and promote the sport as a vital avenue for discipline and fitness.

