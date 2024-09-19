Left Menu

MotoGP's Epic Return: Hungary Revved Up for 2025 Season

MotoGP will return to Hungary after a deal with Balaton Park Circuit for the 2025 season. This will mark the first race since 1992. Located near Lake Balaton, the circuit will also host the Superbike World Championship next season. The race is scheduled for August 22-24, 2025.

Updated: 19-09-2024 15:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

MotoGP is set to make a grand return to Hungary in 2025 after a hiatus since 1992, organizers Dorna announced Thursday. The Balaton Park Circuit, located near Lake Balaton, will host the race from August 22-24, 2025.

The circuit will see significant upgrades to meet event standards. The Superbike World Championship will also take place at the same venue next season. Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta expressed excitement about the inclusion of Balaton Park in the 2025 calendar, calling it a 'fantastic destination for fans.'

'Work is already underway to prepare the venue for this historic event,' Ezpeleta said. The 2025 MotoGP season will kick off in March with the Thailand Grand Prix.

(With inputs from agencies.)

