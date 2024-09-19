Former Sri Lanka Cricketer Dulip Samaraweera Banned by Cricket Australia for 20 Years

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Dulip Samaraweera has been handed a 20-year ban by Cricket Australia (CA) for inappropriate behaviour during his tenure with Cricket Victoria. This sanction prevents Samaraweera from holding any position within CA, including state boards, Big Bash League (BBL), and Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) clubs.

According to ESPNcricinfo, CA's Integrity Department conducted an investigation following complaints about Samaraweera's conduct. The investigation concluded that Samaraweera had violated section 2.23 of CA's Code of Conduct, involving inappropriate behaviour with a player. Samaraweera, who played in seven Tests and five ODIs for Sri Lanka between 1993 and 1995, had a long stint as an assistant coach for the Victoria women's team and the Melbourne Stars WBBL.

Cricket Victoria's CEO, Nick Cummins, condemned Samaraweera's actions, stressing that the conduct was "utterly reprehensible" and a betrayal of the values upheld by Cricket Victoria. He lauded the victim's courage in speaking up and assured continued support for her. Cummins emphasized the organisation's commitment to maintaining a safe environment for all its members and promoting a culture of speaking up.

