India's Strong Start: Jadeja and Ashwin Lead the Charge

On Thursday, the first Test match between India and Bangladesh began, with India reaching a strong position of 339/6 at the close of play.

The standout performances came from Ravindra Jadeja, who remains unbeaten at 86, and Ravichandran Ashwin, holding the fort at 102 not out. Early in the innings, Hasan Mahmud shook India's top order with a spree of quick wickets, including those of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The day concluded with India leveraging contributions from middle-order batsmen, despite a valiant effort from Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud, who took four important wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)