India's Strong Start: Jadeja and Ashwin Lead the Charge
On the opening day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh, India finished at 339/6 in 80 overs. Notable performances included Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 86 and Ravichandran Ashwin's unbeaten 102. Hasan Mahmud claimed four wickets for Bangladesh.
On Thursday, the first Test match between India and Bangladesh began, with India reaching a strong position of 339/6 at the close of play.
The standout performances came from Ravindra Jadeja, who remains unbeaten at 86, and Ravichandran Ashwin, holding the fort at 102 not out. Early in the innings, Hasan Mahmud shook India's top order with a spree of quick wickets, including those of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
The day concluded with India leveraging contributions from middle-order batsmen, despite a valiant effort from Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud, who took four important wickets.
