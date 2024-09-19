Left Menu

India's Strong Start: Jadeja and Ashwin Lead the Charge

On the opening day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh, India finished at 339/6 in 80 overs. Notable performances included Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 86 and Ravichandran Ashwin's unbeaten 102. Hasan Mahmud claimed four wickets for Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 17:18 IST
India's Strong Start: Jadeja and Ashwin Lead the Charge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the first Test match between India and Bangladesh began, with India reaching a strong position of 339/6 at the close of play.

The standout performances came from Ravindra Jadeja, who remains unbeaten at 86, and Ravichandran Ashwin, holding the fort at 102 not out. Early in the innings, Hasan Mahmud shook India's top order with a spree of quick wickets, including those of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The day concluded with India leveraging contributions from middle-order batsmen, despite a valiant effort from Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud, who took four important wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024