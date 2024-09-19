Left Menu

Redemption Race: Joan Mir and Luca Marini Set for Misano Comeback

Joan Mir and Luca Marini are determined to bounce back after illness affected their previous performances. With a fresh start at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli and valuable insights from recent tests, both riders aim for a stronger showing in the MotoGP World Championship 2024 season.

Honda rider Joan Mir in action during Gran Premi de Catalunya (Image: Honda team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Joan Mir and Luca Marini are gearing up for a comeback at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli after illness hampered their previous outings. The unique 2024 schedule offers them a shot at redemption with a second round, the Gran Premio dell'Emilia-Romagna. Lessons learned from the prior race and the crucial Monday Test are expected to play a key role.

Joan Mir, now virus-free, is optimistic. His focus remains on improving his Honda RC213V setup, leveraging insights from Aragon and Monday's tests. An improved showing in Italy is essential as he prepares for the season's demanding race calendar. Luca Marini, who missed out on last Sunday's race, returns with data-rich insights. Increasing bike time throughout 2024 has allowed him to make steady progress, and another race at Misano offers a unique chance for further development. The local hero will also benefit from the home crowd's support.

The weekend kicks off one of two triple headers in the most intense period of the year. After the race, the teams will swiftly move to Lombok, Indonesia for the next round. "If we complete even a single lap better this weekend, it will be an improvement," said Joan Mir, emphasizing his readiness for the intense race period ahead. Luca Marini echoed similar sentiments, underscoring the opportunity to perform better in front of home fans: "The only way to go this weekend is up!"

(With inputs from agencies.)

