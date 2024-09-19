Jack Miller Returns to Pramac Racing for 2025 MotoGP Season

In a significant move for the 2025 MotoGP season, Australian rider Jack Miller will exit the Red Bull KTM team to rejoin Pramac Racing, the team announced on Thursday. This finalizes the grid for the 2025 season, with all 22 riders confirmed.

Miller will partner with Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira in a new-look Pramac team, which will make the switch from Ducati to Yamaha machinery after the 2024 season. An experienced campaigner, Miller previously rode for Honda and Ducati before joining KTM in 2023, and initially raced with Pramac Racing from 2018 to 2020.

Lin Jarvis, Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Racing, said, "With 10 years of experience in the MotoGP class with three different manufacturers, Jack will be a valuable asset for Yamaha. His speed, knowledge, work ethic, and team spirit will be invaluable to our project as we plan to improve the performance of the M1 motorbike in 2025 and beyond." Pramac Racing will receive factory support and the 2025 YZR-M1 bike for the upcoming season.

(With inputs from agencies.)