Hasan Mahmud Joins Elite List with Stunning Spell in Chennai Test

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud etched his name into the record books, joining the illustrious company of South African legend Dale Steyn. Achieving this milestone, Mahmud became the first visiting pacer since 2000 to claim four wickets on the opening day of a Test match in India.

The 24-year-old achieved this feat during the first Test against India at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, returning impressive figures of 4/58 in 18 overs with an economy rate of 3.20. Mahmud dismantled India's star-studded top-order, dismissing skipper Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0), Virat Kohli (6), and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (39).

Steyn had previously set the benchmark in 2008, with a memorable 5/23 spell against India at Ahmedabad. Electing to bowl first, Bangladesh saw India collapse to 34/3. A resilient 62-run partnership from Yashasvi Jaiswal (56) and Pant briefly revived the hosts before Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 86* and Ashwin's contributions pushed India to 339/6 by the day's end. Teams for the match included key players from both sides, emphasizing the intense competition in this Test series.

