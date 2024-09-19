Left Menu

Hasan Mahmud Joins Elite List with Stunning Spell in Chennai Test

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud became the first visiting bowler since Dale Steyn to take four wickets in a Test's first day in India, achieving the feat against India in Chennai. Mahmud's 4/58 spell helped Bangladesh put India on the back foot, despite a fightback from Jadeja and Ashwin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:30 IST
Hasan Mahmud. (Photo- X). Image Credit: ANI
Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud etched his name into the record books, joining the illustrious company of South African legend Dale Steyn. Achieving this milestone, Mahmud became the first visiting pacer since 2000 to claim four wickets on the opening day of a Test match in India.

The 24-year-old achieved this feat during the first Test against India at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, returning impressive figures of 4/58 in 18 overs with an economy rate of 3.20. Mahmud dismantled India's star-studded top-order, dismissing skipper Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0), Virat Kohli (6), and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (39).

Steyn had previously set the benchmark in 2008, with a memorable 5/23 spell against India at Ahmedabad. Electing to bowl first, Bangladesh saw India collapse to 34/3. A resilient 62-run partnership from Yashasvi Jaiswal (56) and Pant briefly revived the hosts before Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 86* and Ashwin's contributions pushed India to 339/6 by the day's end. Teams for the match included key players from both sides, emphasizing the intense competition in this Test series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

