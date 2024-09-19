USN Indians Edge Haridwar Spring Elmas in Rain-Hit Thriller

The USN Indians claimed a thrilling one-run victory over Haridwar Spring Elmas using the DLS method at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. The rain-affected match saw adjustments to the target, setting 130 runs in 66 balls for Haridwar Spring Elmas with a reduced Powerplay to the first three overs.

This match was crucial for Haridwar Spring Elmas, who needed a win to stay in the knockout stage race, having won only one of their previous three games. Their chase began with immense pressure, losing three wickets rapidly within the Powerplay.

Despite efforts from Shashwat Dangwal and Saurabh Rawat to establish a partnership, Prashant Chauhan's double blow hindered their progress. With the required run rate climbing above 15, Kunalveer Singh's aggressive attempt gave a momentary hope before his dismissal. Girish Rauturi's four sixes in the penultimate over brought excitement, but USN Indians held them to 128/7, sealing their second win.

Earlier, the USN Indians, put in to bat, recovered from quick early wickets to a strong total of 125/6, thanks to Yuvraj Chaudhary's explosive 74* off 33 balls. Rain delays shortened the game to 11 overs per side, but Chaudhary ensured his team's commanding score with five fours and six sixes.

