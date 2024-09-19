Hitaashee Bakshi Takes Lead in Rain-Hindered Women's Pro Golf Tour

Hitaashee Bakshi's brilliant front nine helped her overcome a lapse at the start of the back nine, securing a one-shot lead in the 12th Leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at the DLF Golf & Country Club. Shooting a 2-under 70, she outpaced amateur Lavanya Gupta and Vidhatri Urs.

The top three contenders faced one double bogey each on a day marked by persistent rain that complicated play and scoring. Hitaashee, with two victories this season and leading the Hero Order of Merit, leads by one shot over Lavanya and Vidhatri, who both carded one-under 71. Only five players achieved even par or better.

Experienced golfer Vani Kapoor and amateur Keerthana Rajeev shared fourth place at even par 72. Hitaashee birdied the second, fifth, sixth, and ninth holes to finish the front nine at 4-under 32. Despite a double bogey on the 10th and a bogey on the 11th, she stabilized with pars and secured a late birdie on the Par-3 16th, totaling a day's card of 70.

Lavanya recorded five birdies, two bogeys, and a double bogey, while Vidhatri also matched that score. Vani Kapoor achieved birdies on the first and fifth holes, bogeying the sixth and 10th, ending at 72 par. Keerthana Rajeev, initially at 3-under through seven holes, faced a setback with a double bogey on the eighth but rebounded with birdies on the 10th and 11th. She later slipped to even par after dropping shots on the 12th, 14th, and 18th. Four players, including Sneha Singh and Gaurika Bishnoi alongside Kriti Chowhan and amateur Janneya Dasannjee, tied for sixth at one-over 73. Shweta Mansingh and Anvvi Dahhiya tied for 10th at 3-over 75 each.

Notably, several prominent golfers had a challenging day. Amandeep Drall finished at 77, tying for 14th, Astha Madan at 79, tying for 20th, and Neha Tripathi at 83, placing 32nd.

