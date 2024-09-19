Ian Bell to Lead India Capitals in LLC Season 3
India Capitals have appointed former English cricketer Ian Bell as their new captain for the third season of Legends League Cricket. The team, a blend of marquee and former star players, aims to repeat their inaugural championship success. India Capitals will face Toyam Hyderabad in Jodhpur on September 21.
India Capitals, the Legends League Cricket (LLC) franchise, is gearing up for its third season, having appointed former English cricketer Ian Bell as the new captain. The team will kick off their campaign against Toyam Hyderabad in Jodhpur on Saturday, September 21.
Owned by GMR Group, India Capitals were champions of the inaugural LLC season under Gautam Gambhir's captaincy. Notable players in the squad include Dwayne Smith, Ravi Bopara, and Colin de Grandhomme. Former Indian cricketers Hemang Badani, Munaf Patel, and Venugopal Rao will provide support from the dugout.
Ian Bell, a veteran player with over a decade of experience, is honored to lead the team. Speaking on his new role, Bell highlighted the passion of Indian cricket fans and expressed excitement for the upcoming season. The India Capitals will aim to add another successful chapter to their history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
