Vidhatri Urs Moves into Shared Lead at Women's Pro Golf Tour

Vidhatri Urs, fresh off three consecutive wins in the Women's Pro Golf Tour, has positioned herself for another victory, sharing the lead with Hitaashee Bakshi after the second round of the Leg-12 tournament at DLF Golf & Country Club. Urs scored a 2-over 74, overcoming a previous one-shot deficit to Bakshi, who carded a 75. Both golfers are tied at 1-over 145 after 36 holes.

Kriti Chowhan remains in contention for her first win, sitting in third place with consistent rounds of 73, totaling 2-over 146. Not far behind, Shweta Mansingh and Vani Kapoor are tied for fourth at 4-over 148. Sneha Singh, the 2023 Hero Order of Merit winner, stands in sixth place with rounds of 73-76.

Despite double and triple bogeys on holes 9 and 17, Urs managed to secure the joint lead with five birdies balancing out her scorecard. Bakshi, the current Order of Merit leader, had a tough round with multiple bogeys but two birdies on the eighth and 13th holes helped keep her in contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)