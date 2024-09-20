Left Menu

LIV Golf Players Greenlit for PGA Championship, U.S. Ryder Cup Teams

The PGA of America has decided that LIV Golf players can now compete in the PGA Championship and for spots on U.S. Ryder Cup teams. This initiative aims to ensure competitive fields in these major events. Key players, including Brooks Koepka, will benefit from this decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 00:43 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 00:43 IST
LIV Golf players have been deemed eligible to compete in the PGA Championship and for U.S. Ryder Cup teams going forward, the PGA of America announced on Thursday. The board's decision aims to create the strongest field possible for the year's second major event.

LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka, a key player in last year's U.S. Ryder Cup team, benefited from a grace period allowing him to remain a PGA of America member until 2024. This grace period also applies to LIV Golf players competing in the PGA Championship.

Notably, reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau stands to gain, as he is third on the U.S. points list for the 2025 Ryder Cup despite being ineligible for PGA Tour events. The European Ryder Cup team has similar eligibility requirements, mandating players to participate in at least four Europe-based DP World Tour events annually. The 2025 Ryder Cup will take place next September at Bethpage Black in New York.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

