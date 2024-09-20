Left Menu

Travis Head's Unbeaten 154 Leads Australia to Victory Against England in ODI Opener

Travis Head scored an unbeaten 154 and Marnus Labuschagne contributed 77 not out to lead Australia to a seven-wicket win over England in the first ODI at Trent Bridge. Chasing a target of 316, Australia won their 13th successive ODI, reaching 317-3 with six overs to spare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 01:01 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 01:01 IST
Travis Head's Unbeaten 154 Leads Australia to Victory Against England in ODI Opener
Travis Head

In a thrilling series opener at Trent Bridge, Travis Head's unbeaten 154 propelled Australia to a seven-wicket victory over England in the first of their five-match ODI series. Australia successfully chased a formidable 316-run target, showcasing their resilience and prowess.

Marnus Labuschagne's 77 not out played a pivotal role alongside Head, putting on a 148-run fourth-wicket partnership to steer Australia to 317-3 with six overs to spare. Their victory marks Australia's 13th consecutive ODI win and sixth in a row over England, despite fielding a depleted side due to illnesses and injuries.

The game saw some intense moments, including England's strong start with Ben Duckett and Will Jacks leading the charge. However, Labuschagne's key wickets and Adam Zampa's crucial bowling turned the tide in Australia's favor. The thrilling match sets the stage for the second ODI at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024