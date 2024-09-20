Travis Head's Unbeaten 154 Leads Australia to Victory Against England in ODI Opener

In a thrilling series opener at Trent Bridge, Travis Head's unbeaten 154 propelled Australia to a seven-wicket victory over England in the first of their five-match ODI series. Australia successfully chased a formidable 316-run target, showcasing their resilience and prowess.

Marnus Labuschagne's 77 not out played a pivotal role alongside Head, putting on a 148-run fourth-wicket partnership to steer Australia to 317-3 with six overs to spare. Their victory marks Australia's 13th consecutive ODI win and sixth in a row over England, despite fielding a depleted side due to illnesses and injuries.

The game saw some intense moments, including England's strong start with Ben Duckett and Will Jacks leading the charge. However, Labuschagne's key wickets and Adam Zampa's crucial bowling turned the tide in Australia's favor. The thrilling match sets the stage for the second ODI at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)