Japan erupted in cheers on Friday morning as Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers made Major League Baseball history. Ohtani became the first player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season, a feat that has never been achieved in the 148-year history of the majors.

Chief government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi lauded Ohtani's 'amazing achievement' and expressed pride in the national hero. Ohtani needed one stolen base and two home runs in Thursday's game, ultimately ending the night with 51 each in a 20-4 win against the Miami Marlins.

The star player's influence extends beyond baseball, capturing media attention for both his on-field prowess and personal life. His record-breaking season, alongside a $700 million contract with the Dodgers, has solidified his status as a cultural icon in Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)