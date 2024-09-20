Sunil Chhetri's Brace Powers Bengaluru FC to Victory Over Hyderabad FC in ISL Clash

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza praised captain Sunil Chhetri, who came off the bench to score twice in a 3-0 victory over Hyderabad FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Chhetri's goals, alongside an early strike from Rahul Bheke, secured the Blues' second straight win in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season.

Rahul Bheke opened the scoring early with a composed side-foot finish from a Vinith Venkatesh corner within the first five minutes. Hyderabad had a chance to equalize shortly after, but Devendra Murgaokar's attempt narrowly missed the goal. Bengaluru dominated proceedings, and Chhetri extended the lead with an 85th-minute penalty before sealing the win with a diving header in stoppage time.

"Another win, three more points, and a clean sheet. At least for today, we're at the top of the table," Zaragoza stated at the post-match press conference. "Hyderabad FC played well, and under Thangboi Singto, they're doing great. Many teams will struggle against them just like last season," he added.

Chhetri, along with Aleksandar Jovanovic, both of whom started the first game against East Bengal FC, were impactful as substitutes. Jovanovic bolstered the defense, helping Bengaluru secure their second consecutive clean sheet for the first time since March 2023.

"It's crucial to have a bench that can change the game," Zaragoza said. "Chhetri, with his two goals today, is now the joint-highest scorer in the ISL with 63 goals, tied with Bartholomew Ogbeche."

Zaragoza also highlighted Chhetri's relentless drive, even at this stage of his career. "He wants to win everything and play every minute. He pushes me to put him on the pitch. This is Sunil Chhetri, and this season, I expect him to be the top Indian scorer again," concluded Zaragoza.

(With inputs from agencies.)