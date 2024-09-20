Left Menu

Indian Seamers Strike Early to Dominate Bangladesh in First Test

Indian seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep dismantled Bangladesh's top-order before Lunch on the second day of the first Test at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. At the end of the first session, Bangladesh stood at 26/3, still trailing by 350 runs after India's first innings total of 376.

Team India (Photo: BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
Indian seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep decimated Bangladesh's top-order on the second day of the first Test at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, putting India in a commanding position before Lunch. At the end of the first session, Bangladesh found themselves at 26/3, with Najmul Hossain Shanto (15*) and Mushfiqur Rahim (4*) holding the fort. The visitors still trail by 350 runs.

The day began with India's Ravichandran Ashwin (102*) and Ravindra Jadeja (86*) resuming play at 339/6. They added only four runs before Jadeja fell to Taskin Ahmed for a well-made 86, featuring 10 fours and two sixes. Jadeja's dismissal ended a stellar 199-run partnership with Ashwin.

Akash Deep replaced Jadeja and along with Ashwin, added 24 runs. He was dismissed by Taskin Ahmed after scoring a quick 17, studded with four boundaries. India eventually were bowled out for 376, with Ashwin's impressive 113 leading the charge. Hasan Mahmud secured his five-wicket haul, the first by a Bangladeshi bowler in India in a Test match. Besides Mahmud's fifer, Taskin claimed three wickets, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nahid Rana took one each.

Bangladesh's reply got off to a disastrous start. Bumrah struck on the last ball of his first over, dismissing Shadman Islam for a duck. Akash Deep followed it up with two quick wickets, leaving Bangladesh reeling at 22/3. By the end of the first session, the visitors managed to crawl to 26/3, with Rahim and Shanto trying to stabilize the innings.

