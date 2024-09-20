Stars Align: Legends League Cricket 2024 Brings Cricket Icons Back to the Field

The 2024 edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) is gearing up to enthrall cricket enthusiasts with a lineup of legendary retired cricketers from India and across the globe. Encompassing six teams—Southern Superstars, Urbanrisers Hyderabad, Manipal Tigers, Gujarat Giants, India Capitals, and Konark Suryas Odisha—the tournament is set to highlight some of cricket's most celebrated figures.

Starting on September 20, the tournament features 25 adrenaline-pumping matches. Fans will be treated to exhilarating T20 action as veterans like Shikhar Dhawan (Gujarat Giants), Dinesh Karthik (Southern Superstars), and Suresh Raina (Urbanrisers Hyderabad) take the field once more. Chris Gayle's dynamic batting for Gujarat Giants, Irfan Pathan's all-round prowess for Konark Suryas Odisha, and Harbhajan Singh's masterful spin for Manipal Tigers promise riveting performances. Additionally, cricket aficionados can look forward to the contributions of Ian Bell (India Capitals) and Kevin O'Brien (Konark Suryas Odisha).

The squads for each team are equally illustrious. The Gujarat Giants boast stars like Chris Gayle, Liam Plunkett, and captain Shikhar Dhawan. Konark Suryas Odisha, led by Irfan Pathan, features talents such as Ross Taylor and Kevin O'Brien. Harbhajan Singh spearheads the Manipal Tigers, with stalwarts like Robin Uthappa and Sheldon Cottrell. Ian Bell heads India Capitals, supported by players like Dwayne Smith and Colin de Grandhomme. Dinesh Karthik leads Southern Superstars, with teammates including Elton Chigumbura and Nathan Coulter-Nile. Suresh Raina takes charge of Urbanrisers Hyderabad, featuring players like Gurkeerat Singh and Peter Trego.

(With inputs from agencies.)