Australia's Josh Hazlewood Strategizes for Young Indian Batters in Upcoming Border-Gavaskar Series

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood stated that the team will focus on strategies to counter young Indian batters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill during the Border-Gavaskar series. Australia aims to reclaim the trophy in the five-Test series starting November 22 in Perth. Hazlewood emphasized executing the basics to secure crucial points in the World Test Championship cycle.

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has emphasized that his team will focus on devising strategies to counter up-and-coming Indian batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill in the forthcoming Border-Gavaskar series.

The five-Test series begins on November 22 in Perth, with India looking to maintain its dominance over the prestigious trophy. Meanwhile, Australia aims to reclaim it after successive defeats at home in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 series.

Hazlewood pointed out that the team will concentrate on executing their game plans effectively to win the series and secure valuable points in the World Test Championship standings.

