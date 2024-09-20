Indian Golfers Shine in La Sella Open's First Round

Indian golfers Ridhima Dilawari and Tvesa Malik showcased a strong performance, each ending the first round of the La Sella Open at 2-under 70 and securing a tie for the 17th position. The event is part of the Ladies European Tour.

Other Indian competitors Pranavi Urs and Seher Atwal posted scores of even par 72 and 73, landing them in T-31 and T-63 places, respectively. Ridhima had a thrilling round, recovering from a bogey start to birdie her final two holes.

Tvesa's steady play included eight pars and three birdies, offset by a single bogey. The leaderboard featured Virginia Elena Carta, Helen Briem, and Elina Nummenpaa, all tied for the lead with scores of 5-under 67.

(With inputs from agencies.)