Left Menu

Indian Golfers Shine in La Sella Open's First Round

Indian golfers Ridhima Dilawari and Tvesa Malik tied for 17th at 2-under 70 in the first round of La Sella Open on the Ladies European Tour. Pranavi Urs (even par 72) and Seher Atwal (73) stood at T-31 and T-63 respectively. The leaderboard was tightly packed with Virginia Elena Carta, Helen Briem, and Elina Nummenpaa leading at 5-under 67.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Denia | Updated: 20-09-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 14:04 IST
Indian Golfers Shine in La Sella Open's First Round
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Indian golfers Ridhima Dilawari and Tvesa Malik showcased a strong performance, each ending the first round of the La Sella Open at 2-under 70 and securing a tie for the 17th position. The event is part of the Ladies European Tour.

Other Indian competitors Pranavi Urs and Seher Atwal posted scores of even par 72 and 73, landing them in T-31 and T-63 places, respectively. Ridhima had a thrilling round, recovering from a bogey start to birdie her final two holes.

Tvesa's steady play included eight pars and three birdies, offset by a single bogey. The leaderboard featured Virginia Elena Carta, Helen Briem, and Elina Nummenpaa, all tied for the lead with scores of 5-under 67.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024