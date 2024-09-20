Left Menu

Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Nominated for FIH Goalkeeper of the Year Award 2024

Retired hockey legend PR Sreejesh manned the Indian goal during the country's bronze-winning campaign at the recent Paris Olympics. His efforts have garnered him a nomination for the prestigious FIH Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year Award 2024. Sreejesh's stellar career includes participation in four Olympic Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 14:32 IST
Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Nominated for FIH Goalkeeper of the Year Award 2024
PR Sreejesh
  • Country:
  • India

Retired hockey legend PR Sreejesh protected the Indian goal like a fortress, delivering crucial saves in the nation's bronze-winning campaign at the recent Paris Olympics. Each of his efforts, according to Sreejesh, was a tribute to the entire team and the nation's support.

The 36-year-old Sreejesh, who announced his retirement after an illustrious 18-year international career, has been nominated for the esteemed FIH Men's Goalkeeper of the Year Award 2024. In his final international tournament, Sreejesh's contributions were pivotal to India's success.

Sreejesh commented, ''Every save I made in that tournament was not just about me; it was about the entire team and our country's support.'' He added that the nomination reflects their collective spirit. Sreejesh's career has been decorated with multiple awards, including the Arjuna Award and the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024