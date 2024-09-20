Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Nominated for FIH Goalkeeper of the Year Award 2024

Retired hockey legend PR Sreejesh protected the Indian goal like a fortress, delivering crucial saves in the nation's bronze-winning campaign at the recent Paris Olympics. Each of his efforts, according to Sreejesh, was a tribute to the entire team and the nation's support.

The 36-year-old Sreejesh, who announced his retirement after an illustrious 18-year international career, has been nominated for the esteemed FIH Men's Goalkeeper of the Year Award 2024. In his final international tournament, Sreejesh's contributions were pivotal to India's success.

Sreejesh commented, ''Every save I made in that tournament was not just about me; it was about the entire team and our country's support.'' He added that the nomination reflects their collective spirit. Sreejesh's career has been decorated with multiple awards, including the Arjuna Award and the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

(With inputs from agencies.)