Jasprit Bumrah Achieves 400 Wickets Milestone in International Cricket

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has reached a monumental milestone, completing 400 wickets in international cricket. Bumrah achieved this feat during India's first Test against Bangladesh at Chennai, becoming the 10th Indian bowler to do so.

Bumrah's remarkable performance in Bangladesh's first innings saw him claim figures of 4/50 in 11 overs, maintaining an economy rate of 4.50. His scalps included Shadman Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Hasan Mahmud, and Taskin Ahmed. To date, Bumrah boasts 401 wickets in 196 international matches, with an impressive average of 21.01 and best bowling figures of 6/19, making him the sixth Indian pacer to reach this landmark.

In Test cricket alone, Bumrah has taken 163 wickets in 37 matches at an average of 20.49, including 10 five-wicket hauls. In 89 ODIs, he has claimed 149 wickets at an average of 23.55, and in 70 T20Is, he has 89 wickets at an average of 17.74. The top three wicket-takers for India in international cricket are Anil Kumble (953 wickets), Ravichandran Ashwin (744 wickets), and Harbhajan Singh (707 wickets).

During the match, Bangladesh chose to field first after winning the toss. India faced early setbacks, falling to 34/3, but Yashasvi Jaiswal (56) and Rishabh Pant (39) stitched a crucial 62-run partnership. Ravichandran Ashwin (113) and Ravindra Jadeja (86*) later forged a 199-run stand, propelling India to 376 in 91.2 overs. Hasan Mahmud excelled for Bangladesh with 5/83.

In response, Bangladesh faltered, losing wickets regularly. Contributions from Shakib Al Hasan (32), Litton Das (22), and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (27*) were insufficient as Bumrah and fellow bowlers Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja dismantled their batting lineup, with India firmly in control.

