Clinical Indian Bowlers Shine in Women's T20I Opener

Indian bowlers delivered a stellar performance, restricting Sri Lanka to just 121 for 6 in the first Women's T20I of a five-match series held on Sunday. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss, deciding to put Sri Lanka in to bat.

The Indian attack, led by Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud, and Shree Charani, each claimed a wicket. The Lankan batting lineup suffered setbacks due to three run-outs. Vishmi Gunaratne was the top scorer for Sri Lanka, with 39 runs, supported by contributions from Hasini Perera and Harshitha Samarawickrama.

India introduced Gwalior-born Vaishnavi Sharma, marking her debut alongside the young Sri Lankan spinner Shashini Gimhani. This match is India's first since their ODI World Cup victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)