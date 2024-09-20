Left Menu

Surrey Clinches Historic Third Straight County Championship

Surrey has achieved a spectacular feat by becoming the first team to clinch three consecutive English County Championship cricket titles since the 1960s, after Somerset's loss to Lancashire. This victory marks Surrey's 23rd championship title, positioning them second behind Yorkshire in the all-time winners list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-09-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 16:34 IST
Surrey has etched its name in the annals of cricket history by securing its third successive English County Championship title, a feat last achieved in the 1960s.

The team clinched the title with a round to spare following Somerset's 168-run defeat to Lancashire on Friday. This marks Surrey's 23rd championship win, placing them second to Yorkshire in the overall tally, which boasts 33 titles.

Surrey's victory is underpinned by a star-studded squad, including England test players Ollie Pope, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith, Dan Lawrence, and Kemar Roach from the West Indies. The team plays its home games at The Oval in London.

(With inputs from agencies.)

