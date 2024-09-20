Left Menu

Sri Lanka Battles Hard Against New Zealand in Opening Test

Sri Lanka found themselves in a strong position on the third day of the opening test against New Zealand in Galle. Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal scored half-centuries as the hosts reached 237-4. The game remains delicately poised with Sri Lanka 202 runs ahead ahead of a crucial resumption on Sunday.

Sri Lanka found themselves in a strong position on the third day of the opening test against New Zealand in Galle after solid performances from Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal. Karunaratne scored 83 and Chandimal added 61, leading the hosts to 237-4 at stumps on Friday.

The pair's 147-run partnership was crucial in flattening the Black Caps, but their dismissals left the match finely balanced, with Sri Lanka leading by 202 runs. The experienced Angelo Mathews and captain Dhananjaya de Silva, both unbeaten on 34, will aim to extend Sri Lanka's lead when play resumes on Sunday. Saturday is a rest day due to the presidential election, a first since 2008 in test cricket.

New Zealand initially showed promise with captain Tim Southee taking a spectacular catch to dismiss Pathum Nissanka. However, their bowlers struggled on a deteriorating pitch. Spinner Ajaz Patel and speedster William O'Rourke made crucial breakthroughs to bring New Zealand back into the game at 153-3. Nonetheless, Sri Lanka's spinners wrapped up New Zealand's first innings, with Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis playing key roles.

