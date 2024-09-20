Left Menu

Avesh Khan's Heroics Highlight Intense Duleep Trophy Final

Avesh Khan showcased a solid unbeaten half-century and vital bowling performance in the Duleep Trophy final between India A and India C. India C, leading the points table, faced a challenging top-order collapse, ending the day at 216/7, trailing by 81 runs. The third day promises intense action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anantapur | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:13 IST
Avesh Khan's Heroics Highlight Intense Duleep Trophy Final
Avesh Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Pacer Avesh Khan delivered an unbeaten half-century and snatched the key wicket of Ishan Kishan as India A mounted a robust challenge against India C on the second day of the Duleep Trophy final.

The 27-year-old Avesh, who has represented India in eight ODIs and 23 T20Is, struck five fours and four sixes in his 68-ball 51 not out, batting at No. 9 to propel India A to 297.

India C's top order crumbled under the combined assault of Aaqib Khan (3/43) and Avesh (1/52). Aaqib, a 20-year-old pacer from Uttar Pradesh, dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rajat Patidar with successive deliveries. At stumps, India C were 216 for 7, trailing by 81 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024