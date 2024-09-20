Avesh Khan's Heroics Highlight Intense Duleep Trophy Final
Avesh Khan showcased a solid unbeaten half-century and vital bowling performance in the Duleep Trophy final between India A and India C. India C, leading the points table, faced a challenging top-order collapse, ending the day at 216/7, trailing by 81 runs. The third day promises intense action.
Pacer Avesh Khan delivered an unbeaten half-century and snatched the key wicket of Ishan Kishan as India A mounted a robust challenge against India C on the second day of the Duleep Trophy final.
The 27-year-old Avesh, who has represented India in eight ODIs and 23 T20Is, struck five fours and four sixes in his 68-ball 51 not out, batting at No. 9 to propel India A to 297.
India C's top order crumbled under the combined assault of Aaqib Khan (3/43) and Avesh (1/52). Aaqib, a 20-year-old pacer from Uttar Pradesh, dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rajat Patidar with successive deliveries. At stumps, India C were 216 for 7, trailing by 81 runs.
