Cricket Spectacle at Duleep Trophy: Samson and Easwaran Shine

The uber-talented Sanju Samson completed his 11th first-class hundred before Arshdeep Singh showcased his skills with the semi-new ball, allowing India D to hold sway over India B on the second day of their final Duleep Trophy round-robin league match here on Friday.

India D managed to accumulate 349 runs in 87.3 overs in their first innings, whereas India B was not comfortably placed at 210 for 6 when stumps were drawn, despite skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran's (116) second hundred of the tournament. This hundred marks Easwaran's 25th in first-class cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav, the India T20 captain who missed the first couple of rounds due to a finger injury, didn't last long, managing only five before being dismissed by one of the opposition's best bowlers, Arshdeep Singh, who took 3 wickets for 30 runs in 12 overs. Samson, who had already smashed his way to an unbeaten 89 on the opening day, completed his century with 106 runs off 101 deliveries, including 12 boundaries and three huge sixes.

Starting the day at 306 for 5, India D didn't last long despite Samson's ton, as the last five wickets fell with the addition of just 43 runs, with most of the damage inflicted by Delhi speedster Navdeep Saini. Saini, who wasn't initially picked for any squad, seems to have renewed purpose as he grabbed his sixth five-for in first-class cricket, having taken 11 scalps in three games so far.

During India B's batting, Easwaran stood out with a composed 170-ball knock that included 13 fours and a six. Despite being well-placed at 88 for 2, Arshdeep Singh brought India B back to reality by taking critical wickets, placing India B at 100 for 5 before Easwaran and Washington Sundar (39 not out) added a crucial 105-run partnership.

The India B skipper was dismissed towards the end of the day's play, leaving the team struggling as Thakare captured another wicket.

