Vani Kapoor Triumphs at Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour in Dramatic Playoff

In a dramatic conclusion at the 12th Leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, Vani Kapoor clinched her first title in 18 months by defeating Hitaashee Bakshi in a thrilling play-off. Vani's last victory was also at her home course, the DLF Golf and Country Club, in March of the previous year.

Starting three shots behind the overnight leaders, Vani was one-under for the front nine but trailed Hitaashee, who was two-over, and Vidhatri Urs, who was even par. Despite setbacks on the back nine, Vani rallied with crucial birdies on the Par-4 15th and Par-3 17th to set a clubhouse target of four-over 220.

Hitaashee, also finishing at four-over after a double bogey on the Par-4 11th, tied with Vani. In the decisive play-off, Vani secured victory on the third hole as Hitaashee conceded after five shots. This win boosts Vani's confidence ahead of next month's Hero Women's Indian Open at the same venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)