Ravindra Jadeja Eyes 300 Test Wickets Milestone in Chennai Test

India's seasoned all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, is on track to achieve the milestone of 300 Test wickets after a stellar bowling performance on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai. The first two days witnessed an unpredictable clash between the two teams.

Bangladesh initially reduced India to a precarious 144-6, hinting at a possible quick wrap-up of the home team's innings. However, the experienced pair of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin turned the tide with a crucial 199-run partnership, showing their mettle with the bat.

On a favorable pitch, Ashwin scored a brisk 113, while Jadeja contributed a steady 86, easing the pressure on India. Jadeja shared insights into his discussions with Ashwin during their match-saving stand. Despite falling short of his fifth Test century, Jadeja continued to impress with his bowling, dismissing Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan to add to his tally. Now, just four wickets away from the 300-mark, Jadeja aims to leave Chennai with the record under his belt.

"Getting out today is part of the game, but now we need to post a strong second innings score. I'm pleased with my bowling performance and hope to claim my 300th wicket on this ground," Jadeja remarked. With a solid 308-run lead, India looks poised for a dominant position as the Test progresses. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)