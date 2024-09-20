Virat Kohli's Persistent Struggles Against Spinners in Asia Continue

Virat Kohli's difficulties against spinners in Asia have extended into 2021, evidenced by his scores of 6 and 17 in the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Chennai. In the first inning, Kohli chased an outside off-stump delivery by Hasan Mahmud, leading to a disappointing performance.

The second inning saw Kohli succumb to the spinners yet again, falling victim to Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who trapped him in front of the stumps. Replay footage showed a spike on Ultraedge when the bat met the ball, suggesting Kohli would have remained at the crease had he opted for a review.

Kohli's continued struggles underline a broader form issue. Since 2021 in Test cricket, he has accumulated 499 runs from 1094 balls, averaging just 27.72. Across all formats, 2024 has been particularly challenging, with Kohli scoring only 319 runs in 15 matches at an average of 18.76. The Indian side is hopeful he can rediscover his form in the crucial upcoming series against New Zealand and Australia.

