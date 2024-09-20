Virat Kohli's Struggles Continue as India Faces Tough Test Against Bangladesh

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli's downturn in form continued during the first Test against Bangladesh held in Chennai, where he scored lowly figures of 6 and 17 in two innings. In the first innings, Kohli chased an outside off stump delivery from Hasan Mahmud, while in the second, he was incorrectly adjudged leg-before-wicket and neglected to review the decision.

This year has been tough for Kohli across all formats. In 15 matches and 17 innings, he has accumulated only 319 runs, averaging a modest 18.76, with a single half-century. His Test average, currently at an eight-year low of 48.74, is concerning as he has managed just 1,669 runs in 30 Tests since 2020.

Bangladesh chose to field first after winning the toss. Despite a top-order collapse, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant staged a fightback, followed by a significant 199-run partnership between Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, steering India to a total of 376. Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud was the pick of the bowlers with 5/83, though India's bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, kept Bangladesh's scoring in check. At the end of day three, India led by 308 runs, placed at 81/3.

(With inputs from agencies.)