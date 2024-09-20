Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Struggles Continue as India Faces Tough Test Against Bangladesh

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli's slump persisted in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai, scoring only 6 and 17 in the two innings. India's top-order struggled, but remarkable partnerships helped them to a strong lead on day three.

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli's downturn in form continued during the first Test against Bangladesh held in Chennai, where he scored lowly figures of 6 and 17 in two innings. In the first innings, Kohli chased an outside off stump delivery from Hasan Mahmud, while in the second, he was incorrectly adjudged leg-before-wicket and neglected to review the decision.

This year has been tough for Kohli across all formats. In 15 matches and 17 innings, he has accumulated only 319 runs, averaging a modest 18.76, with a single half-century. His Test average, currently at an eight-year low of 48.74, is concerning as he has managed just 1,669 runs in 30 Tests since 2020.

Bangladesh chose to field first after winning the toss. Despite a top-order collapse, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant staged a fightback, followed by a significant 199-run partnership between Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, steering India to a total of 376. Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud was the pick of the bowlers with 5/83, though India's bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, kept Bangladesh's scoring in check. At the end of day three, India led by 308 runs, placed at 81/3.

