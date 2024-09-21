Indian Chess Prodigy Vantika Agrawal Emerges Heroic in Intense Olympiad Battle

International Master Vantika Agrawal delivered in a high-pressure moment, defeating Grandmaster Irina Krush to help India secure a 2-2 draw against the United States in the ninth round of the women's section at the 45th Chess Olympiad.

The Indian team rested an out-of-form Grandmaster D Harika. While R Vaishali succumbed to Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova, Divya Deshmukh managed a comfortable draw against Carissa Yip. Tania Sachdev, despite a strong position, settled for a draw with Alice Lee.

With Vantika Agrawal's pivotal win, India's score rose to 15 points. The team now anticipates needing two victories to keep their gold medal aspirations alive. Meanwhile, in the open section, the Indian men aimed to secure a historic gold medal as they drew against defending champions Uzbekistan and maintained a lead of 17 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)