Team World Levels Field After Thrilling Doubles Win in Laver Cup

Americans Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton's doubles win against Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev brought Team World level with Team Europe after the first day of the Laver Cup. The event witnessed impressive victories, including Stefanos Tsitsipas's win and a dramatic comeback from Grigor Dimitrov.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 04:25 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 04:25 IST
Americans Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton triumphed over Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev 7-6(5) 6-4 in a gripping doubles match on Friday, drawing Team World level with Team Europe at the end of the first day of the Laver Cup.

After an initial lead by Team Europe, courtesy of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Grigor Dimitrov's singles victories, Fritz and Shelton ensured the day closed with honours even. Alcaraz, the reigning Wimbledon champion, and world number two Zverev, struggled to overcome the sharp performance by the American duo.

Earlier, Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov overcame Alejandro Tabilo in a thrilling match, recovering from a 5-1 deficit in the second set. Though Dimitrov showed signs of physical struggle, his determination led him to win both sets in tie breaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

