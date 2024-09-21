Thrilling Start to Laver Cup as Team World Ties Team Europe

In a gripping opening day at the Laver Cup, American pair Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton emerged victorious against Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in a doubles match, tying the scores at 2-2. The match culminated in a tough set finale with Fritz and Shelton clinching a 7-6 (5), 6-4 win.

The competition between Team Europe and Team World, modeled after golf's Ryder Cup, saw earlier victories for both teams. Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina secured the first win for Team World by defeating Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4. For Team Europe, Stefanos Tsitsipas leveled the score by overcoming Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1, 6-4, followed by Grigor Dimitrov's nail-biting triumph over Alejandro Tabilo 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2).

The tension is set to rise over the weekend as each match win earns progressively more points, with the tournament concluding on Sunday. The Laver Cup and ATP also announced a five-year extension to their existing agreement earlier on Friday, promising more thrilling tennis to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)