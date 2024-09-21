Left Menu

Shaun Wright-Phillips Praises Haaland and Analyzes Manchester City's Dominance Ahead of Arsenal Clash

Shaun Wright-Phillips shares his perspective on Manchester City's dominance, praising players like Erling Haaland. He notes Haaland's improvements and breaks down a recent goal. Wright-Phillips also discusses Haaland breaking goal-scoring records and his comparisons to Messi and Ronaldo. Manchester City faces Arsenal in their upcoming match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 09:55 IST
Erling Haaland (Picture: X @ManCity). Image Credit: ANI
Manchester City legend Shaun Wright-Phillips offered invaluable insights into the City squad, lauding individual players, notably Erling Haaland, and discussing the team's sustained dominance in English football. Manchester City will host Arsenal in their fifth Gameweek clash on Sunday, scheduled for a 9 AM IST kickoff at the Etihad Stadium.

Wright-Phillips emphasized Haaland's improvements over the years, particularly in his overall game, and noted his increased assists and strong work ethic. Citing a recent goal against Brentford, he highlighted Haaland's off-the-ball intelligence, which left Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock off balance and allowed Haaland to score with composure. 'He's different from most strikers, possibly even globally. He manages to remain composed inside the box even after prolonged periods without involvement. His all-around game has vastly improved over the years,' Wright-Phillips observed.

The former player also spoke about Haaland breaking the Premier League goal-scoring record and being compared to football icons like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Wright-Phillips noted that despite initial doubts, Haaland exceeded expectations in his first year and won the Golden Boot despite injuries in his second. 'It's funny that people are now comparing him to Messi and Ronaldo, but he's been consistent whether for club or country. If he remains with City, it's hard to imagine him not breaking more records,' he stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

